Hidalgo County reports five coronavirus-related deaths and 178 new positive cases

Hidalgo County on Monday reported five coronavirus-related deaths and 178 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Of the five people who died, five were not vaccinated, according to the report.

The deaths include a man in his 40s from Mission, a man and woman in their 70s from Mission, a man in his 50s from San Juan and a woman in her 20s from Pharr.

The 178 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 47 12-19 26 20s 18 30s 26 40s 19 50s 18 60s 11 70+ 13 Total: 178

A total of 88 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, a decrease of six patient since Friday. Those hospitalized with COVID-19 include 71 adults and 17 pediatric patients.

Of the 88 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 41 are in intensive care units. They include 38 adults and three pediatric patients.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, four staff members and six students tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 662 staff members and 3,204 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 117,372 people have tested positive for the virus and 3,429 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 796 active cases in the county.