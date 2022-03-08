Hidalgo County reports five coronavirus-related deaths and 696 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported five coronavirus-related deaths and 696 cases of COVID-19.

The five people who died were not vaccinated, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The youngest person who died was a woman in her 50s from Mercedes.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 61 12-19 87 20s 134 30s 137 40s 88 50s 85 60s 44 70+ 60 Total: 696

The county also reported 116 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 105 adults and 11 children.

Of the 116 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 35 patients are in intensive care units, including 33 adults and two children.

Schools across Hidalgo County reported on Tuesday, two staff members and seven students tested positive for the virus.

A total of 4,819 staff members and 16,551 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18, 2021.

Since the pandemic began, 192,432 people have tested positive for the virus, and 3,832 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 910 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.