Hidalgo County reports nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

Hidalgo County on Friday reported six coronavirus-related deaths and 983 new positive cases of COVID-19.

The deaths include five men and one women, all of whom are over the age of 60 according to a news release from county health officials.

It's unclear when, exactly, they died. Since the pandemic began, 2,629 people have died from to the virus in the county.

The 983 new cases of the disease bring the total amount people who have tested positive for COVID-19 to 76,684 with 1,925 of those cases marked as active.

201 county residents remain in area hospitals with COVID-19 related complications. 106 of them are being treated in intensive care units.