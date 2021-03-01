Hidalgo County reports nine coronavirus-related deaths, 628 positive cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Monday reported nine coronavirus-related deaths and 628 positive cases of COVID-19.

Four men and five women died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The youngest people were a man in his 50s from Donna and a man in his 50s from Mission. It's unclear when, exactly, they died.

Since the pandemic began, 2,638 people have died due to the virus in Hidalgo County.

The county also reported that 628 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Of the cases, 202 are confirmed, 418 are probably and eight are suspect.

Since the pandemic began, 77,312 people have tested positive in the county.