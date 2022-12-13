Hidalgo County reports one confirmed case of Mpox
Hidalgo County on Monday reported one new confirmed case of Mpox, also known as Monkeypox.
The World Health Organization renamed the virus last month.
There has been 10 Mpox cases reported in total in Hidalgo County since August.
This is also the first new case reported in Hidalgo County since October 31.
Cameron County has not reported any known infections since September. They've only had two cases.
More than 2,800 cases have been reported on the state level, and more than 2,900 reported nationwide.
