Hidalgo County reports one coronavirus-related death, 14 cases of COVID-19

Photo credit: Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County on Monday reported one coronavirus-related death and 14 cases of COVID-19.

A man in his 50s from Edinburg died as a result of the virus. He was not vaccinated, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 2 12-19 0 20s 4 30s 3 40s 3 50s 1 60s 0 70+ 1 Total: 14

The county also reported 32 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 29 adults and three children.

Of the 32 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 12 patients are in intensive care unit, including 11 adults and one child.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, three staff members and four students tested positive for the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 198,946 people have tested positive for the virus, and 3,896 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 190 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.