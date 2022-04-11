Hidalgo County reports one coronavirus-related death, 959 cases of COVID-19

Photo credit: Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County on Monday reported one coronavirus-related death and 959 cases of COVID-19.

A man in his 70s or older died as a result of the virus. He was not vaccinated, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Director Eddie Olivarez said last week a large amount of old COVID-19 cases were expected to be reported Monday due to an administrative paperwork issue.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 300 12-19 329 20s 50 30s 82 40s 79 50s 68 60s 33 70+ 18 Total: 959

The county also reported that 40 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 32 adults and eight children.

Of the 40 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 10 patients are in intensive care units, including nine adults and one child.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, one staff member and six students tested positive for the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 198,649 people have tested positive for the virus, and 3,892 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 265 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.