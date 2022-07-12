Hidalgo County reports one coronavirus-related death and 1,550 cases of COVID-19

Photo credit: Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported one coronavirus-related death and 1,550 cases of COVID-19, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The report covers a three-day period from July 8 through July 11, 2022.

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 338 12-19 126 20s 259 30s 191 40s 185 50s 168 60s 133 70+ 150 Total: 1,550

The county also reported that 86 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 77 adults and nine children.

Of the 86 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 15 are in intensive care units. They include 12 adults and three children.

Since the pandemic began, 3,931 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 2,600 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.