Hidalgo County reports six coronavirus-related deaths and 912 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported six coronavirus-related deaths and 912 cases of COVID-19.

Of the six individuals who died due to the virus, three were not vaccinated, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The youngest person who died was a man in his 40s from Mercedes.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 92 12-19 185 20s 157 30s 113 40s 145 50s 103 60s 81 70+ 36 Total: 912

The county also reported 109 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 98 adults and 11 children.

Of the 109 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 32 patients are in intensive care units, including 32 adults and two children.

On Wednesday, schools across Hidalgo County reported five staff members and six students tested positive for the virus.

A total of 4,824 staff members and 16,557 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18, 2021.

Since the pandemic began, 193,344 people have tested positive for the virus, and 3,838 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 1,354 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.