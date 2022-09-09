Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, 318 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Friday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 318 cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

A woman and man in their 70s or older from McAllen died as a result of the virus. Neither of the individuals were vaccinated, according to the report.

The report covers a two-day period from Sept. 6 through Sept. 8.

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 61 12-19 67 20s 42 30s 24 40s 44 50s 26 60s 26 70+ 28 Total: 318

The county also reported 111 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 79 adults and 32 children.

Of the 111 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 14 people are in intensive care units, including 10 adults and four children.

Across school districts in Hidalgo County, 89 staff members and 413 students tested positive for the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 3,987 people have died due to the virus in the county and 230,443 people have tested positive.

There are currently 1,712 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.