Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, 997 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 997 cases of COVID-19.
The report covers the period between Tuesday, January 3 through Thursday, January 5.
A man from Weslaco and a female from Mission died as a result of the virus.
All the deceased individuals were not up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccines, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.
The people who reportedly test positive are in the following age groups:
|Age Range
|Number of cases
|0-19
|248
|20s
|153
|30s
|114
|40s
|106
|50s
|114
|60s
|89
|70+
|173
The county also reported that 88 adults and 21 children are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
Of the 88 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 17 are in intensive care units.
Since the pandemic began, 4,062 people have died due to the virus in the county.