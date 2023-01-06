x

Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, 997 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 997 cases of COVID-19. 

The report covers the period between Tuesday, January 3 through Thursday, January 5. 

A man from Weslaco and a female from Mission died as a result of the virus.

All the deceased individuals were not up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccines, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. 

The people who reportedly test positive are in the following age groups: 

Age Range Number of cases
0-19 248
20s 153
30s 114
40s 106
50s 114
60s 89
70+ 173

The county also reported that 88 adults and 21 children are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Of the 88 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 17 are in intensive care units. 

Since the pandemic began, 4,062 people have died due to the virus in the county.

