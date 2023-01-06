Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, 997 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 997 cases of COVID-19.

The report covers the period between Tuesday, January 3 through Thursday, January 5.

A man from Weslaco and a female from Mission died as a result of the virus.

All the deceased individuals were not up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccines, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The people who reportedly test positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-19 248 20s 153 30s 114 40s 106 50s 114 60s 89 70+ 173

The county also reported that 88 adults and 21 children are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Of the 88 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 17 are in intensive care units.

Since the pandemic began, 4,062 people have died due to the virus in the county.