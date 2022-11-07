Hidalgo County seeking feedback from residents on countywide trash collection proposal

Photo credit: Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County will hold four public hearings over the next four weeks to get feedback from residents on a proposal to develop a countywide trash collection program.

The program will target residents living in unincorporated areas of Hidalgo County.

The hours-long hearings will give residents the opportunity to provide feedback regarding the effort to provide residents with the same types of services that are offered in municipalities.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez said his proposal will provide weekly curbside garbage pickup, monthly brush removal and quarterly tire service at an affordable rate.

The hearings will be held in each of the four precincts starting Wednesday.

Precinct 1:

• When: Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Where: 1902 Joe Stephens Ave, Weslaco, TX

Precinct 2:

• When: Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Where: 509 E. Earling Road, San Juan, TX

Precinct 3:

• When: Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Where: 724 Breyfogle Road, Mission TX

Precinct 4: