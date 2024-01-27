Hidalgo County seeking more poll workers ahead of March primary elections

The Hidalgo County Elections Department is preparing for the March 2024 primary elections.

Over 600 people have signed up to be poll workers, and the county is inviting others to apply.

Senate Bill 924 is requiring more polling locations to be open, and the elections department says they plan to have 129 locations ready for the November 2024 Presidential elections.

The county offers online and in person trainings. For more information, call 956-318-2570.