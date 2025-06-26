Driver killed in crash near Edinburg involving sheriff's deputy unit

A portion of U.S. 281 is closed until further notice following a deadly crash involving a patrol unit with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened Thursday at around 4:23 p.m. at El Rucio Road on the northbound lanes of U.S. 281 near the area of Linn.

According to a DPS news release, the patrol unit was traveling on the shoulder lane when it was sideswiped by a Freightliner truck traveling on the outside lane.

"The driver of the Freightliner lost control of the vehicle and veered onto the improved shoulder... dragging the Hidalgo County Patrol Unit for a short distance," the DPS news release stated. "The Freightliner then veered off the roadway onto the grassy area and rolled over."

The male driver of the truck was partially ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The male Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized with minor injuries.

A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Transportation said the northbound lanes of U.S. 281 are expected to be closed for several hours, with traffic being diverted to Texas Highway 186.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

Channel 5 News has a crew heading to the scene, check back for updates.