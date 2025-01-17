Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office investigates shooting that left teen in critical condition

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a teen in critical condition Thursday night.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the 1900 block of Walker Road in Donna in reference to an assist agency that was later reclassified as an aggravated assault.

Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office deputies made contact with deputy constables from Precinct 1. Deputy constables said they had been involved in a vehicle pursuit with a Jeep Cherokee, according to the sheriff's office.

The vehicle came to a stop on Walker Road and when the driver exited, constables saw he was covered in blood, according to the sheriff's office. The driver said his 16-year-old brother had been shot, and he had just dropped him off at the Alamo Freestanding Emergency Room.

The sheriff's office said deputies proceeded to the emergency room, where medical staff confirmed a 16-year-old male victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was stabilized and transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office investigators are pursuing leads to find out where exactly the shooting took place and identify the individuals responsible.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 956-383-8114 or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.