Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office searching for man accused of capital murder

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of capital murder.

Mario Lozano Lemus, 28, was last seen in Mission.

Lemus is described as a 5'08" man weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call 956-383-8114.