Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office searching for man accused of capital murder

By: KRGV staff

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of capital murder. 

Mario Lozano Lemus, 28, was last seen in Mission. 

Lemus is described as a 5'08" man weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call 956-383-8114. 

