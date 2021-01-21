Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office searching for man accused of capital murder
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of capital murder.
Mario Lozano Lemus, 28, was last seen in Mission.
Lemus is described as a 5'08" man weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call 956-383-8114.
