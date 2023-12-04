x

Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office warns of scam callers requesting money to drop arrest warrant

5 hours 17 minutes 34 seconds ago Monday, December 04 2023 Dec 4, 2023 December 04, 2023 5:37 PM December 04, 2023 in News - Local

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office are warning residents of scam callers posing as someone from the sheriff's department and claiming there's a warrant out for your arrest.

They give out fake case numbers and say you can settle by paying over the phone.

The sheriff's office says they don't settle arrest warrants over the phone. They say residents should hang up and not pay anything or give out any personal information to strangers.

If you've been a victim of this scam, call the police.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days