Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office warns of scam callers requesting money to drop arrest warrant

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office are warning residents of scam callers posing as someone from the sheriff's department and claiming there's a warrant out for your arrest.

They give out fake case numbers and say you can settle by paying over the phone.

The sheriff's office says they don't settle arrest warrants over the phone. They say residents should hang up and not pay anything or give out any personal information to strangers.

If you've been a victim of this scam, call the police.