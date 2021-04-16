Hidalgo County to host several COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week, pre-registration open now

Credit: MGN Online

The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services will host several COVID-19 first dose vaccine clinics in Edinburg, Elsa, Hidalgo, McAllen, Mission, Pharr, and Weslaco on Monday, April 19, and Tuesday, April 20.

According to a news release, a minimum of 1,000 Modern vaccines will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Eligible residents interested in receiving a vaccine are required to pre-register.

Click here to Register online at hidalgocounty.us/vaccine, or call (956) 292-7765.

The clinic locations are as follows: