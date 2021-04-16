x

Hidalgo County to host several COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week, pre-registration open now

By: KRGV Digital
The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services will host several COVID-19 first dose vaccine clinics in Edinburg, Elsa, Hidalgo, McAllen, Mission, Pharr, and Weslaco on Monday, April 19, and Tuesday, April 20.

According to a news release, a minimum of 1,000 Modern vaccines will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Eligible residents interested in receiving a vaccine are required to pre-register.

Click here to Register online at hidalgocounty.us/vaccine, or call (956) 292-7765.

The clinic locations are as follows:

  • Hidalgo County Health Clinic located at 3105 East Richardson Road in Edinburg, (956) 318-2040

  • Hidalgo County Health Clinic located at 211 Schuerbach Road in Mission, (956) 585-2461

  • Hidalgo County Health Clinic located at 708 East Edinburg Street in Elsa, (956) 262-1141

  • Hidalgo County Health Clinic located at 300 West Hall Acres in Pharr, (956) 787-1531

  • Hidalgo County Health Clinic located at 702 East Ramon Ayala Drive in Hidalgo, (956) 843-7463

  • Hidalgo County Health Clinic located at 1901 North Bridge in Weslaco, (956) 968-7541

  • Hidalgo County Health Clinic located at 300 East Hackberry in McAllen, (956) 682-6155

  • McAllen Clinic will not post appointments until Monday, April 19, due to electrical work performed over the weekend.

