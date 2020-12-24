Hidalgo County voter fraud allegations continue, public officials speak out

Voter fraud allegations were brought forward by now-former congressional candidate Monica De la Cruz-Hernandez.

De La Cruz-Hernandez's team provided a list of names of people — including public servants who were allegedly not on the Hidalgo County voter roll.

One of those people listed was McAllen ISD Trustee, Debbi Crane Aliseda.

Aliseda said she was surprised to learn her name was among the people allegedly not on the voter roll.

"I've voted since I was 18 years old. I've never missed an election, so yes I'm certainly registered to vote," Aliseda said. "That's something that we all do in our family and we take it very seriously. We would never miss an election — so yes I did vote and I legally voted."

Hidalgo County Precinct Four Constable Atanacio Gaitan Jr. was also listed.

"I got wind that my name came up in a list that I was not a registered voter. So to answer everybody's question, I am a registered voter," Gaitan said. "I've been registered for many, many years and I continue to vote every time that there's an election."

Hidalgo County Elections Administrator Yvonne Ramon said there are three ways people can legally vote without being on a voter roll: by using a provisional ballot, having a voting application still being verified by the ballot board or being a limited ballot voter.

"This is a voter that the State of Texas allows to come and vote for all federal and state elections but they must be a registered voter in another county," Ramon said.

When asked to clarify why some people listed on the spreadsheet were, in fact, registered for the November elections and on the county’s voter roll, De La Cruz-Hernandez's campaign could not provide any information.

Watch the video for the full story.