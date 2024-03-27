Hidalgo Man Faces Charges following Attempt to Smuggle More Than $1 Million
HIDALGO – A Hidalgo man was in federal court Thursday on charges connected to him trying to smuggle in more than $1 million into Mexico.
Investigators say they caught him at the Hidalgo International Bridge.
The cash was reportedly hidden in a speaker box in the trunk of the car.
He allegedly paid $1,000 to move more than $1 million.
