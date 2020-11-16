High rates of diabetes in Rio Grande Valley children could be due to the pandemic

Some Rio Grande Valley health experts and doctors are seeing an increase in diabetes in children.

Dr. Jose Gamez, a pediatric endocrinologist at DHR said obesity is a major contributor to the increase.

"Diabetes is associated with obesity in children and unfortunately here in the Rio Grande Valley we have a high prevalence of obesity in our children population," Gamez said.

Another factor to the increase could be COVID-19.

Since children are spending more time indoors and are limiting physical activities — this could heighten the chance for diabetes.

