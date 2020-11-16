x

High rates of diabetes in Rio Grande Valley children could be due to the pandemic

5 hours 38 minutes 27 seconds ago Monday, November 16 2020 Nov 16, 2020 November 16, 2020 6:21 AM November 16, 2020 in News - Local
By: Mónica De Anda

Some Rio Grande Valley health experts and doctors are seeing an increase in diabetes in children.

Dr. Jose Gamez, a pediatric endocrinologist at DHR said obesity is a major contributor to the increase. 

"Diabetes is associated with obesity in children and unfortunately here in the Rio Grande Valley we have a high prevalence of obesity in our children population," Gamez said.

Another factor to the increase could be COVID-19.

Since children are spending more time indoors and are limiting physical activities — this could heighten the chance for diabetes. 

Watch the video for the full story.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days