High school students deliver meals to health care workers

When she heard that health care workers struggled to find the time to eat after treating coronavirus patients, Emilia Jaime wanted to help.

Jaime, a 14-year-old freshman at Robert Vela High School in Edinburg, started Helpers Helping Heroes, which delivers free meals to local hospitals.

She started with a modest goal: Deliver 70 meals.

Her project, though, quickly expanded.

Other teenagers volunteered and they collected $4,700 through an online fundraiser.

So far, they've delivered more than 2,200 meals to six hospitals.

Watch the video for the full story.