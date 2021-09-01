High school volleyball highlights - 8/31

MCALLEN, Texas -- Highlights from two high school volleyball games.

McAllen High School sweeps Harlingen South 25-9, 25-11, 25-14

Aida Sadlier finished with a team-high 14 kills on the night.

Harlingen sweeps Sharyland winning 25-23, 25-21, 25-17.

Casey Valdez led the Cardinals with 16 kills. Juli Bryant finished with 14 kills. Julie Valdez had a game-high 39 assists.