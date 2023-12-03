Highlights from Brownsville Vets' historic win
More than 10,000 people were in attendance as the Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers became state semi-finalists Friday.
The Chargers advanced to the fifth round of playoffs after defeating the Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers 35 to 28 at Sams Memorial Stadium in Brownsville.
Watch the video above for highlights from the game.
RELATED STORY: Brownsville Veterans advances to final four in playoffs
