Highlights from Brownsville Vets' historic win

More than 10,000 people were in attendance as the Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers became state semi-finalists Friday.

The Chargers advanced to the fifth round of playoffs after defeating the Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers 35 to 28 at Sams Memorial Stadium in Brownsville.

