Highway 107 to close to film racing show

A car racing show streaming on the Discovery Channel is filming in the Rio Grande Valley.

A stretch of Highway 107 east of La Villa will be temporarily closed at night for three weeks as crews capture drag racing in the Valley for the show Street Outlaws.

On Wednesday, a crew was seen racing while the road was open to traffic heading east and west.

The Texas Department of Transportation confirmed that the production company's permit allows for filming and racing while the road is closed.

TxDOT officials say they're working to confirm if the designated authority for the permit is enforcing the closures when the racing for the show is happening.

"Racing on the highway, which is a Class B misdemeanor, we get them all the time," said Justice of the Peace Jason Pena. "I do the arraignment for the county jail, and I get at least two to three every time I do arraignments. And we're not condoning that, we're actually showcasing these people's vehicles, and we want you guys to go to a safe environment and race your vehicles there, maybe at the Edinburg race track where you can do it in a safe manner."

