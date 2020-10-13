Hispanic Heritage Month: Highlighting the history of the Rio Grande Valley

The History of the Rio Grande Valley is highlighted at the Museum of South Texas History.

Museum of South Texas History CEO Francisco Guajardo said the introduction of the railroad around the 1900s changed how rural the Rio Grande Valley was.

"So the land development companies and chambers of commerce then began to market this place as a tropical paradise," Guarjardo said. "The Magic Valley — so they then designed towns as little tropical paradises."

Watch the video for the full story.