Holiday season could impact mental health, Valley psychiatrist says

The holidays are supposed to be a time of joy, but the festivities and pressures of gift giving can be stressful for some.

Dr. Jose Igoa — a Valley psychiatrist and the medical director at DHR Health Behavioral Hospital — said up to 70% of people with a history of depression feel worse this time of year.

“People have either an exacerbation of depression or they get more sad, down, anxious because of the holidays,” Igoa said. “Sometimes, people have unrealistic expectations of what should be a hallmark type of holiday."

People like Margarita Mandujano said they feel there's added pressure to make things perfect.

“Usually I'll be the one that has to do everything, making sure everything's where it's supposed to be making sure everything's there,” Mandujano said.

Inflation is also adding to the stress, Igoa said.

“Sometimes we may not be able to afford the things we used to before,” Igoa said.

Gladys Martinez said inflation is something she struggles with.

"[I’m] thinking ‘Do the kids really need that many toys, do we maybe want to dial it down to one gift or one toy or do we just wanna enjoy each other's company,’” Martinez said.

Igoa says exercising, getting the recommended seven to nine hours of sleep, and keeping your expectations in check can help you outrun the holiday stress.

“Keep in mind what is the reason for this holiday, that it's good to be good to be together and to give thanks — keep in mind those objectives,” Igoa said. “That's the real reason for the season."