Homeland Security Investigations raids law office in Edinburg

Homeland Security Investigations is currently at a law office in Edinburg as part of a criminal investigation.

HSI was seen outside Palacios, Garza and Thompson law office on Thursday.

HSI Spokesperson Nina Pruneda said they are leading the investigation with the assistance by the Texas Department of Public Safety, FBI and the IRS.

Pruneda said no additional details will be released at this time and the investigation is ongoing.