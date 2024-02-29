x

Homeland Security Investigations raids law office in Edinburg

5 hours 19 minutes 28 seconds ago Thursday, February 29 2024 Feb 29, 2024 February 29, 2024 11:23 AM February 29, 2024 in News - Local

Homeland Security Investigations is currently at a law office in Edinburg as part of a criminal investigation.

HSI was seen outside Palacios, Garza and Thompson law office on Thursday.

HSI Spokesperson Nina Pruneda said they are leading the investigation with the assistance by the Texas Department of Public Safety, FBI and the IRS.

Pruneda said no additional details will be released at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days