Homicide investigation underway in Los Fresnos

The Los Fresnos Police Department is investigating the death of a 22-year-old man.

The body of Julio Cesar Gutierrez Jr. was found Wednesday night on the 3300 block of FM 803, south of Highway 100, according to Los Fresnos police spokesman Commander Charlie Banda.

The Los Fresnos resident was found with a gunshot wound, Banda said.

Anyone with any information about the case is urged to contact the Los Fresnos Police Department at 956-233-4473.