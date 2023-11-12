Honey Bee non-profit expands to Combes, launches program to help veterans

The American Honey Bee Protection Agency is expanding, with its newest facility opening in Combes on Saturday.

With the new location comes the launch of a six-month class for veterans to help them transition back into civilian life.

The goal is to help them with housing, food, and employment.

The founder of the non-profit, Walter Schumacher, says the class teaches veterans how to grow food for the bees to pollinate, how to build houses and how to properly remove bees from people's homes.

"When they leave us in six months, they'll be able to be employed. Either in the construction field, the restaurant field, or they can just work with honeybees," Schumacher said.

For more information on how to sign up, call the non-profit at (833) 346-6392.