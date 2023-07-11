House fire in Brownsville believed to be arson

Fire investigators in Brownsville are looking into a suspected arson case.

The fire started around 2 p.m. Sunday in front of the Dancy Building. The Brownsville Fire Marshall Daniel Villarreal says they think someone did it on purpose because the property has no electricity.

"There was a plastic gas tank in the vicinity there. He did have a little bit of gas. Unfortunately, we are not going to be able to get any prints on it because it's melted," Villarreal said.

This isn't the first time fire officials responded to the property. Since July 4 they've put out five fires at that property.

Investigators are trying to find video to see if they can find who may be responsible for the fire.