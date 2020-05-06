Houston confronts one-two punch of COVID-19 and oil bust
By JUAN A. LOZANO
Associated Press
HOUSTON (AP) - Oil busts aren't new for Houston, known as the energy capital of the world. But Houston is now in uncharted territory _ grappling with an oil downturn in the middle of a pandemic. The coronavirus has shut down much of Houston’s economy, slashing jobs and revenue. The city could have a budget deficit of about $200 million. At the same time, the price of oil plunged as demand plummeted due to the worldwide lockdown. A third of Houston’s economy depends on oil. Economists say this one-two punch from COVID-19 and the collapse in oil prices will make it much harder for Houston to recover financially.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Cameron County judge, Baptist Medical Center discuss flattening of the curve
-
Uncertainty, mental health issues loom over DACA recipients awaiting high court decision
-
Non-profit organization partners with local artists to distribute food to Valley families...
-
Relatives surprise loved ones at Weslaco nursing home
-
'Recovered' virus patients could face potential long-term challenges