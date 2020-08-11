x

How special needs parents and students are adjusting to online schooling

4 hours 54 minutes 9 seconds ago Tuesday, August 11 2020 Aug 11, 2020 August 11, 2020 10:26 AM August 11, 2020 in News - Local
By: Santiago Caicedo

Parents of special needs students are adjusting to changes due to many Rio Grande Valley school districts going from in-person learning to online instruction.

Erica Treviño’s 7-year-old son, Jordan Moreno, was diagnosed with Okur-chung neuro-developmental syndrome. Jordan is also on the autism spectrum.

He'll start first grade at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Different ways of school — it's just been a very drastic, different change for us," Treviño said.

Watch the video for the full story.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days