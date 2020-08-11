How special needs parents and students are adjusting to online schooling

Parents of special needs students are adjusting to changes due to many Rio Grande Valley school districts going from in-person learning to online instruction.

Erica Treviño’s 7-year-old son, Jordan Moreno, was diagnosed with Okur-chung neuro-developmental syndrome. Jordan is also on the autism spectrum.

He'll start first grade at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Different ways of school — it's just been a very drastic, different change for us," Treviño said.

Watch the video for the full story.