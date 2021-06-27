x

Human smuggling attempt shut down at Harlingen airport

3 hours 50 minutes 31 seconds ago Sunday, June 27 2021 Jun 27, 2021 June 27, 2021 4:46 PM June 27, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Staff

In a social media post made Sunday, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said a suspected smuggler was stopped at the Valley International Airport in Harlingen this weekend.

Garza tweeted that deputies and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) took eight migrants and the suspect smuggler into custody Saturday night.

The private plane flew in from San Antonio and was headed to Houston before the pilot was detained. 

