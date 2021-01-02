Hundreds participate in annual Polar Bear Dip on South Padre Island

Several hundred people took the plunge Friday on South Padre Island during the 23rd annual Polar Bear Dip.

For some, the 50-yard dash and icy cold plunge into the Gulf of Mexico was a way to leave 2020 behind.

"And cleaning off the COVID. It's all gone. No more COVID," said Clayton Brashear, the owner of Clayton's beach bar, which hosted the event. "We're going to have a wonderful year. Everybody get a vaccine. 2021! Yay!"

