x

Hurricane Center warns storm surge from Hurricane Laura could reach "unsurvivable" 20 feet in parts of Texas, Louisiana

2 hours 9 minutes 5 seconds ago Wednesday, August 26 2020 Aug 26, 2020 August 26, 2020 9:29 AM August 26, 2020 in News - AP Texas Headlines

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Center warns storm surge from Hurricane Laura could reach "unsurvivable" 20 feet in parts of Texas, Louisiana.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days