Hurricane season preparations underway in Hidalgo, Cameron counties

Santa Rosa resident Sean Haley’s home flooded for several days after Hurricane Hanna hit the Valley last year. This year, with the start of hurricane season officially underway as of Tuesday, Haley’s concerned about flooding.

“My biggest concern is all that floodwater comes down the floodway and they shut me down in order to let Hidalgo County drain,” Haley said. “That's great, but we've got to do something for Cameron County."

Cameron County Emergency Management Asisstant Director Rolando Casas says they are ready to pump water out of areas north of La Feria and other areas that normally flood in the county.

"That's putting the pumps on top of the levee system to move the water over,” Casas said.

Meanwhile in Hidalgo County, south of Palmview, contractors with the Army Corps of Engineers have already reconstructed a portion of one of the many levees that were breached in order to build a border wall."

Hidalgo County Drainage Dist. 1 Manager Raul Sesin says the county was very close to rebuilding the breached levees themselves—something the federal government is responsible for—but on April 30, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced they would take care of rebuilding the levees.

READ ALSO: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers: Levee repairs to be completed by the end of June

Officials say all three levee breaches have been filled in, however, 13 miles of debilitated levee still needs to be reconstructed, and that is expected to be complete by mid to late June.

As far as drainage in Hidalgo County, officials say they will continue to widen canals, allowing floodwaters to move out faster.

"Part of this area was greatly affected in the 2018 storm events, shortly thereafter we had the evaluation done district-wide,” Sesin said.

County officials say they have water pumps ready to push floodwaters out into the IBWC floodway.

Last month, Cameron County commissioners listened to the opinions of local residents in order to continue with studies to see if its worthwhile to create a drainage district in Santa Rosa and areas north of La Feria in order to alleviate the constant flooding events.