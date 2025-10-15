Sheriff: Deadly shooting near Donna daycare the result of domestic violence

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated throughout.

A man took his own life after shooting and killing his wife outside a daycare in Donna, Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra confirmed to Channel 5 News.

Guerra referred to the incident as an act of domestic violence.

The shooting happened at around 3 p.m. at the 1200 block of Stites Road outside Neni's Childcare #2 daycare, where the woman worked.

According to Guerra, 41-year-old Saul Esquivel "forced” his way into the daycare, where five children and his estranged 26-year-old wife — Nubia Bravo —were.

Guerra said the couple had been separated ever since the husband was caught having an affair.

According to Guerra, the woman drew her husband away from the children and ran out the back door, where he followed her and shot her.

“Then we believe he laid down next to his wife and took his own life,” Guerra said, adding that the children didn’t witness the shooting but may have heard the gunshots.

None of the children were hurt, and they have since been picked up by relatives, Guerra added.

“This tragic incident is a painful reminder of how dangerous domestic violence situations can be,” Guerra said in a statement. “If you are in an abusive or unsafe situation, please reach out for help. There are available resources and people ready to help.”

Those who are victims of domestic violence are urged to contact the National Domestic Violence hotline at 1-800-799-7233.