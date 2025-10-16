Woman killed in Donna murder-suicide identified as daycare director

The 26-year-old woman who was shot and killed outside a daycare in Donna was identified on Thursday as the daycare director, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Channel 5 News.

Nubia Bravo was shot on Wednesday afternoon outside the Neni's Childcare #2 daycare by her estranged husband, identified by the sheriff’s office as 41-year-old Saul Esquivel. According to the sheriff’s office, Esquivel then turned the gun on himself and died.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said the couple had been separated ever since the husband was caught having an affair. He referred to the incident as an act of domestic violence.

Guerra said Esquivel "forced" his way into the daycare located at the 1200 block of Stites Road Wednesday shortly before 3 p.m.

Five children, none of whom belonged to the couple, were at the daycare.

According to Guerra, Bravo drew her husband away from the children and ran out the back door, where he followed her and shot her.

“Then we believe he laid down next to his wife and took his own life,” Guerra said, adding that the children didn’t witness the shooting but may have heard the gunshots.

None of the children were hurt, Guerra said.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said the department’s crime victims unit is providing assistance to daycare staff, and the children at the daycare and their families.

“Today is National Domestic Violence Awareness Day and our priority remains supporting the victims, their families, and everyone in the community who was affected by this tragedy,” Guerra said in a Thursday news release. “No one should face this kind of trauma alone, and our team is here to help.”

Anyone needing assistance or resources is encouraged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Victims Services Unit at 956-383-8114 or email at VSU@hidalgoso.org.

Those who are victims of domestic violence are urged to contact the National Domestic Violence hotline at 1-800-799-7233.