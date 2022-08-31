Husband wanted on murder charge after wife found dead in Hidalgo, police say

A husband is wanted on a murder charge after police say his wife was found dead inside a home in Hidalgo on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Hidalgo Police Department.

Luis Antonio Rivera, 46, is the husband of 42-year-old Edna Rivera, who was found dead at a home on the 2300 block of East Monterrey Avenue, Hidalgo police Chief Romeo Rodriguez confirmed Wednesday.

RELATED: Police: Woman found dead inside Hidalgo home, death investigation underway

Luis Rivera has black hair and brown eyes. He is five feet, six inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds.

Police say Rivera was last seen driving a silver 2011 Ford Focus with the license plate number RGV-8201.

Anyone with information about Rivera's whereabouts is asked to call the Hidalgo Police Department at 956-843-2737.