Police: Woman found dead inside Hidalgo home, death investigation underway

12 hours 40 minutes 28 seconds ago Tuesday, August 30 2022 Aug 30, 2022 August 30, 2022 8:08 AM August 30, 2022 in News - Local
By: Crystal Martinez

A death investigation is underway in Hidalgo after a 42-year-old woman was found dead inside a home Tuesday morning, according to police Chief Romeo Rodriguez.

The woman's body was found at a home on the 2300 block of East Monterrey Avenue.

Rodriguez says police are looking for a person of interest in connection with the woman's death.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals are assisting with the investigation. 

