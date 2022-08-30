Police: Woman found dead inside Hidalgo home, death investigation underway

A death investigation is underway in Hidalgo after a 42-year-old woman was found dead inside a home Tuesday morning, according to police Chief Romeo Rodriguez.

The woman's body was found at a home on the 2300 block of East Monterrey Avenue.

Rodriguez says police are looking for a person of interest in connection with the woman's death.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals are assisting with the investigation.