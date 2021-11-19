'I was going to cry from joy': Adopted children to spend first holiday with new families

Three children in Hidalgo County will be celebrating the holidays with a new family, and two of them are a brother and sister.

Angela and Eric Cruz are finally making the big transition from foster care to their forever family.

“I was so excited and at the same time I was going to cry from joy,” said Angela Cruz.

“Now that I’m here, I feel safe now,” Eric Cruz chimed in.

Their mother, Maria Cruz, first met the siblings in February when she became their foster parent.

“The minute they walked into my house, they asked me if I would be adopting them and I said, 'I think that’s God’s plan. I think that’s why you are here,'” Maria said.

On Thursday, 13-year-old Angela and 10-year-old Eric took time to reminisce on all the memories they share, including a recent trip to Disney World and the children they remember in foster care.

“God will send them to a beautiful family and it always works like that,” Angela Cruz said.

Data from Child Protective Services reflects shows there are 2,899 children in state foster care. Out of that number, 89 are in the Valley.

CPS Media Specialist John Lennan says despite the pandemic’s push for distance and separation, case workers found innovative ways to get more than 5,200 over the past year.

“Our staff instituted online recruitment meetings where they were utilizing technology to host the meetings where people can find out more information about becoming foster or adopt parent,” Lennan said.

Because the number of children in foster care fluctuates and the need for parents remains constant, Maria says she prays to foster hope in others.