'I would not be comfortable with being armed': Brownsville teachers weigh in on Texas survey

A survey shows that 90 percent of Texas school employees are worried a shooting could happen at their school.

The survey was conducted by the second-largest teacher's union in the country, the Texas American Federation of Teachers, and sought out input from educators, administrators, parents and other community members.

According to the survey, 77 percent do not want to be armed or expect to intercept a gunman.

"I would not be comfortable with being armed,” said Esmeralda Garcia Barajas, a special education teacher at Castañeda Elementary School in Brownsville. “No way. How are you going store that weapon? Is it going to be safe? What if the kids get to it?"

Texas AFT President Zeph Capo says the entire country needs to step forward to make change happen in schools when it comes to safety.

"Making our schools safer for our kids and making them places that our teachers and school employees feel comfortable to return to in August," Capo said.

The survey also revealed that 99% of school employees support comprehensive background checks and 98% support red flag warnings that can stop people going through extreme emotional or mental health issues from buying or using guns. Ninety-seven percent of Texans surveyed want significant action on guns.

"Texans are saying, ‘We need to do something,’” said Randi Weingarten. “Texans are saying, ‘Let's focus on saving lives.'"

High school behavior intervention teacher David Delgado says more can be done locally, as well, and is hoping to introduce the Sandy Hook promise to Brownsville ISD. It's a program that works on preventing gun violence.

"It also takes into hands when you have the actual shooter or if you have somebody on campus that is considered a shooter,” Delgado said. “It tells you the steps of what to do."

Delgado says the program teaches students and educators how to spot warning signs.