ICE arresta a 14 inmigrantes en un centro laboral en Brownsville
El Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas de Estados Unidos (ICE) del Valle del Río Grande arrestó a 14 inmigrantes indocumentados en un lugar de trabajo en Brownsville, según Investigaciones de Seguridad Nacional de San Antonio.
HSI informó en una publicación en X que los arrestos se realizaron durante una operación de control policial en lugares de trabajo el 23 de julio. Todos los arrestados están a la espera de su deportación.
