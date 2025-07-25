x

ICE arresta a 14 inmigrantes en un centro laboral en Brownsville

2 hours 2 minutes 21 seconds ago Friday, July 25 2025 Jul 25, 2025 July 25, 2025 12:03 PM July 25, 2025 in Noticias RGV

El Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas de Estados Unidos (ICE) del Valle del Río Grande arrestó a 14 inmigrantes indocumentados en un lugar de trabajo en Brownsville, según Investigaciones de Seguridad Nacional de San Antonio.

HSI informó en una publicación en X que los arrestos se realizaron durante una operación de control policial en lugares de trabajo el 23 de julio. Todos los arrestados están a la espera de su deportación.

