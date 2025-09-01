x

ICE arrests 9 Mexican nationals at construction sites in Harlingen

Monday, September 01 2025

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Rio Grande Valley conducted a "worksite op" at two construction sites in Harlingen.

ICE arrested nine Mexican nationals that were in the United States illegally. The arrests were made on Wednesday.

