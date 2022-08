IDEA Public Schools to continue enforcing safety measures

Students from IDEA Public Schools are preparing to go back to school Monday.

They are returning to campus as the Omicron and its sub-variants keep their tight grips on the entire county, making up nearly 86% of all new infections.

Masks are not required, but they are still encouraged.

IDEA officials say when it comes to COVID safety measures at school, not much has changed since last school year.