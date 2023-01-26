IDEA student detained, accused of threatening faculty member

A 13-year-old student from IDEA Edinburg College Prep is detained at the Hidalgo County Juvenile Detention Center after making a threat to a faculty member, according to a news release.

Officers with the Edinburg Police Department responded to the school Wednesday around 4 p.m. after the student mentioned to a faculty member that they would be the "first to go when he shot up the school," the release stated.

The student was immediately sent home to his parents, who are cooperating with Edinburg police.

The news release stated there was no immediate threat and the investigation is ongoing.