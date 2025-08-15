Illegal trash burning destroys home, damages 2 others near Elsa

A man illegally burning trash led to his home being destroyed and two others being damaged near Elsa, fire investigators said.

Firefighters with the Weslaco and Elsa fire departments responded to the area of Mile 15 North Wednesday at noon to battle the blaze.

According to investigators, the homeowner was illegally burning trash in his backyard and fell asleep. He later woke up to the sound of that fire burning through his home.

The fire spread to two neighboring homes and two vehicles.

The unidentified homeowner was given a ticket.

No injuries were reported.