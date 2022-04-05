'Immigration is a federal issue': McAllen mayor reacts to end of Title 42

McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos is weighing in on the expected increase of asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border when Title 42 officially ends May 23.

The policy allowed immigration authorities to turn away asylum seekers because of COVID-19 concerns.

More than 1.7 million people were sent back to their country over the last two years.

The Department of Homeland Security says it is preparing for up to 18,000 people to cross the border illegally daily.

"We keep on saying immigration is not a local issue, it is not an issue that we here in McAllen should be dealing with. Immigration is a federal issue, a federal issue that has been dropped on our lap," Villalobos, a Republican, said in a recorded message.

