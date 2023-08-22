In-person diabetes education classes resuming this week at McAllen Texas A&M clinic

Navigating a life changing disease can be difficult. It's something Lupita Ovalle had to face following a diabetes diagnosis two years ago.

“I was scared,” Ovalle recalled. “I never thought in my life I would be a [diabetic.]"

Ovalle researched the disease and found out about Texas A&M University Health - McAllen’s free diabetes education classes.

In the eight-month course, Ovalle not only learned about the disease, but how to manage it and maintain a low A1C level, she said.

“Since then until now, I am continuing with what I learned," Ovalle said.

Participants come before class starts to get their A1C checked, but their glucose levels are not revealed until after they start the class, so they can go over the results with a nurse and dietician.

In-person classes were put on hold because of the pandemic and a move into a new building, but they're now set to resume Thursday, Aug. 17.

Classes are funded through the state's Healthy Texas Initiative.

For more information about the classes, call 956-668-6300.

Watch the video above for the full story.